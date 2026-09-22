Windsor High School to Celebrate Student-Led Stadium Press Box

Sept. 25 ribbon cutting will mark completion of project envisioned and advanced by students

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Windsor High School will celebrate the completion of its new stadium press box with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Sept. 25, marking the culmination of a student-driven project that grew from plans for relatively simple repairs into a complete rebuild.

The ceremony begins at 6:15 p.m. at the Windsor High School football stadium, 1100 W. Main St. in Windsor, before the Windsor High School football game against Severance High School.

Windsor High School Ribbon Cutting for stadium press box

The project was spearheaded by the Windsor High School Student Council and funded in part through contingency money from Weld RE-4 School District’s 2022 Bond program. Students didn’t just propose the project — they remained involved in its development and worked with district staff, contractors and suppliers as the plans moved forward.

The idea emerged after students identified significant shortcomings in the school’s aging press box, which dated to 1977.

Windsor High School Student Council Co-President Fisher Kintz, a member of the Windsor Wizards Broadcasting Network, had experienced those problems firsthand. According to the district, the old facility had holes in its walls, limited space, outdated technology capabilities and inadequate protection from the weather, creating difficulties for students broadcasting school athletic and activity events.

What began as a Student Council “passion project” was initially much more modest.

Kintz told the district that students originally envisioned using duct tape and paint to repair holes in the structure. After seeking advice from Weld RE-4 Chief Operating Officer Michael McCullar, however, the group began considering a longer-term solution.

“The Student Council reached out to me for guidance on what they could do to refresh the press box, and we went from a band-aid approach to a future vision pretty quickly,” McCullar said in the district’s account of the project.

Students subsequently presented the proposal to the district’s Bond Oversight Committee, which allocated funding from the 2022 Bond program contingency. As the project’s scope expanded, students also worked directly with contractors and suppliers and secured donations covering a substantial portion of project costs, according to the district.

The result is a rebuilt press box designed to provide modern facilities for the Windsor Wizards Broadcasting Network. Students will be able to livestream events while gaining hands-on experience with videography and broadcasting.

The improvements are also intended to make broadcasts more reliable during poor weather and give families and community members who cannot attend events in person another way to follow Windsor High School activities.

For district leaders, the project has also served as an educational experience extending beyond the finished building.

“From the start, both projects were student driven,” McCullar said, referring to the press box and a separate student-supported greenhouse renovation at Windsor High School. He said students participated in the vision, funding, design and construction process with staff assistance, giving them real-world experience alongside their academic work.

Friday’s ribbon cutting will recognize that student involvement as well as the community support behind the project. The program and remarks are scheduled immediately before Windsor’s football game against Severance.

More information about the project is available in Weld RE-4 School District’s From Passion Projects To Reality story.