Test Your Global Smarts at International Trivia Night in Fort Collins

Looking to put your international knowledge to the test while having fun with friends? The Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures in Fort Collins is inviting Northern Colorado residents to flex their trivia muscles at International Trivia Night, happening Tuesday, April 29 from 6–8 p.m.

This high-energy evening promises 50 globe-spanning questions, friendly competition, and a chance to win prizes—and bragging rights. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or a curious learner, this event is your passport to an engaging cultural adventure.

How It Works

Teams of up to six people will compete in the museum’s community room, and refreshments (including wine!) will be served. Don’t have a team of six? No problem. Partial teams and individuals are welcome:

Each participant must make their own reservation at globalvillagemuseum.org.

at globalvillagemuseum.org. Then, email the names of your team members to Outreach Coordinator at [email protected] .

. Solo registrants will be placed with a team the night of the event.

Admission is $15 per person, and reservations must be made by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 25.

(Trivia tip: Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea!)

More Than Just Trivia

While you’re there, make time to explore the Global Village Museum’s four engaging galleries:

Mundoville : A dazzling collection of international folk art and miniature global scenes.

: A dazzling collection of international folk art and miniature global scenes. John E. Roberts Village Arts : Artifacts from Africa and Asia donated by local collectors.

: Artifacts from Africa and Asia donated by local collectors. Main Gallery : Rotating exhibitions highlighting global themes throughout the year.

: Rotating exhibitions highlighting global themes throughout the year. Hall Gallery: Features work from local artists and community organizations.

Visitors of all ages will also enjoy the Losel Doll House, global music room, and a miniature gnome scavenger hunt designed for kids and the young at heart.

Plan Your Visit

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue in downtown Fort Collins and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more, make your reservation, and explore their exhibitions at globalvillagemuseum.org, or call 970-221-4600.