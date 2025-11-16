‘The Cave’ Invites Fort Collins to Step Inside a World of Perception and Illusion

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CSU BFA sculpture students debut capstone gallery show at the Fort Collins Center for Creativity

A new CSU BFA sculpture capstone exhibition, “The Cave,” opens Wednesday, Nov. 19, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Fort Collins Center for Creativity, offering Northern Colorado residents a chance to explore an immersive experience inspired by Plato’s allegory of the cave.

Free and open to the public, the exhibit challenges viewers to rethink what they see—and how they interpret it. The artist invites guests to step into a metaphorical cave and confront the limits of human perception, exploring how intuition, bias, and interpretation shape our understanding of the world around us. Through sculpture and environmental installation, the show encourages visitors to question visual assumptions and consider the deeper layers of reality.

“The Cave” explores themes of shadow, distortion, and the fragile nature of truth, offering Fort Collins residents, students, and local art supporters an opportunity to engage with emerging creative talent at CSU.

Learn more at the Fort Collins Center for Creativity website:

https://www.fcgov.com/creativecenter/event-listing

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.