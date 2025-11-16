Larimer County Marks 30 Years of Open Space Conservation with New Public Campaign

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

‘30 and Thriving’ initiative highlights decades of land protection, trails, and community impact

Larimer County is celebrating a significant conservation milestone: 30 years since voters approved the Help Preserve Open Spaces (HPOS) 0.25-cent sales tax. This decision has shaped the region’s natural landscape and outdoor access for generations.

Since 1995, this community-backed investment has protected more than 64,000 acres of open space, supported the construction of over 100 miles of public trails, and returned $355 million in funding to local communities across Northern Colorado.

The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) has launched 30 and Thriving, a public campaign highlighting the people, places, and stories behind the county’s open spaces. The effort underscores how community support has built a conservation legacy benefiting hikers, wildlife watchers, ranchers, and families across the region.

Residents are invited to participate in several campaign features:

Interactive timeline and website

A new website at larimerdnr-30andthriving.org offers a digital journey through the HPOS program’s history, from the original 1995 vote to the thriving network of protected lands and trails enjoyed today.

“30 Years, 30 Stories”

Each week for 30 weeks, LCDNR will release a new story featuring community members, landowners, partners, and staff who have shaped and supported conservation efforts.

“Notes to Nature” collection

Community members are encouraged to submit personal reflections and memories of their favorite open spaces in Larimer County. Shared stories will be curated online as a tribute to the landscapes that have defined Northern Colorado’s quality of life for decades.

Daylan Figgs, Director of LCDNR, emphasized the importance of community support: “Since voter approval in 1995, the HPOS tax has enabled the protection of iconic properties such as Horsetooth Mountain, Devil’s Backbone, and Hermit Park Open Spaces, along with dozens of conservation easements on working lands. For three decades, the community’s trust has guided our work. We’re proud of the conservation legacy we’ve built together—and we’re committed to stewarding it well into the future.”

Northern Colorado residents can follow the ongoing story series and submit their own “Notes to Nature” at larimerdnr-30andthriving.org.

Find more information about LCDNR at larimer.gov/naturalresources.

Source: Larimer County Department of Natural Resources