Arista 36 Industrial Project Completed, Marking Economic Momentum Along the US-36 Corridor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Broomfield Celebrates New Class A Industrial Hub Supporting Regional Innovation and Jobs

The City and County of Broomfield and development partners LaPour Partners and EastGroup Properties have marked the completion of Arista 36 with a ceremonial tree planting, highlighting the project’s role in strengthening economic activity along the US-36 innovation corridor and supporting the wider Northern Colorado region.

City leaders, including Mayor Pro Tem Deven Shaff, joined developers and members of the business community at the site on Wadsworth Parkway to celebrate the milestone. The 359,800-square-foot industrial campus adds modern manufacturing, research, life sciences, and distribution capacity to a growing economic corridor that connects Boulder, Broomfield, Westminster, and communities across Northern Colorado that depend on regional job creation and industry growth.

Mayor Pro Tem Shaff emphasized that Arista 36 represents “opportunity, partnership, and our collective vision for a dynamic, thriving community,” noting that the project is expected to attract companies bringing innovation, investment, and quality jobs to the region. Designed with flexible layouts, 28-foot clear heights, dock and grade-level loading, trail connectivity, secured bike storage, and 48 electric-vehicle chargers, the development incorporates both modern industrial standards and sustainable features.

The three-building project was developed through a joint venture between LaPour and EastGroup Properties, bringing together local expertise and national leadership in industrial real estate. Stream Realty Partners represented the project, with Managing Director Peter Beugg noting that Arista 36 is positioned to become the premier industrial development in the submarket.

For more about Arista 36 and the development partners, visit EastGroup Properties at https://www.eastgroup.net/.

Source: City and County of Broomfield