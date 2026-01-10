The Droptines Bring Texas-Born Alt-Country to Aggie Theatre

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A gritty night of storytelling, roots-driven sound, and Hill Country spirit arrives in downtown Fort Collins

Fort Collins music fans can expect a raw, genre-blending night of alternative country when The Droptines take the stage at Aggie Theatre on Saturday, January 10, at 8 p.m.

Formed in Concan, Texas, The Droptines were established in 2019 by frontman and songwriter Conner Arthur, often referred to as “The King of Concan.” The band has built a reputation for doing things the hard way—eschewing trends and shortcuts in favor of deeply personal songwriting and a sound rooted in the Texas Hill Country. Their music weaves together alternative country, folk, and Americana influences, anchored by a distinct regional voice and Arthur’s rich, expressive vocals.

Known for layered lyrics and unfiltered storytelling, The Droptines explore everything from biblical imagery and raw truths to existential questions, delivering songs that feel both poetic and plainspoken. The result is a live show that connects through honesty, grit, and an unmistakable sense of place—qualities that have earned the band a devoted following well beyond Texas.

Tickets for the all-ages show are $30, with doors opening at 8 p.m. The Aggie Theatre is located at 204 South College Avenue in downtown Fort Collins.

