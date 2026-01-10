Nederland Moves Forward With Historic Eldora Purchase Agreement

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Board recommends approval of $120M agreement; new details released on financing and transition

Nederland is now closer than ever to owning Eldora Mountain Resort after town staff formally recommended that the Board of Trustees approve an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) to acquire the ski area. The proposal represents a major milestone for the mountain community of roughly 1,500 residents, positioning the small Boulder County town to take local ownership of one of the Front Range’s most important recreation destinations.

Along with the Snowy Range Ski Area in Wyoming to the north, Eldora is one of the few alpine ski destinations relied upon by Northern Colorado residents.

Agreement Recommended for Approval

At a January 2026 meeting, town administrators presented an Agenda Information Memorandum recommending adoption of an ordinance authorizing the Town to execute the Asset Purchase Agreement and related documents. The recommendation outlines the public purpose of the acquisition and frames Eldora as a long-term community asset to be owned through the Town’s Mountain Recreation Enterprise.

If finalized, the agreement would transfer ownership of all essential resort assets to Nederland, including ski lifts, lodges, snowmaking systems, equipment, permits, and supporting infrastructure required for full resort operations.

Purchase Price and Key Terms

The Asset Purchase Agreement sets a base purchase price of $120 million, with provisions allowing for a potential adjustment down to $115 million under certain financing-related conditions.

The Town’s obligation to complete the purchase is contingent on securing appropriate revenue bond financing. If financing cannot be obtained under acceptable terms, Nederland is not required to close the transaction.

Due Diligence Findings

Town staff and external consultants completed extensive due diligence before recommending approval. Reviews covered physical infrastructure, financial performance, environmental conditions, legal considerations, workforce structure, and operational systems.

Officials concluded that Eldora is in good overall condition and financially viable as a long-term enterprise.

Financing Plan Emphasizes Taxpayer Protection

The purchase would be financed through enterprise revenue bonds issued by the Mountain Recreation Enterprise. According to the Town, these bonds would be repaid solely through Eldora’s operating revenues, including lift tickets, passes, rentals, food and beverage sales, and other resort activities.

Updated information provided in the Town’s Eldora acquisition FAQ further clarifies that the resort’s finances would remain legally and operationally separate from the Town’s general fund. Local tax revenues would not be pledged to repay the bonds, and the Town’s general fund would not be used to subsidize resort operations during poor snow years or revenue shortfalls.

The FAQ also confirms plans for a dedicated reserve fund to help stabilize operations during challenging seasons.

Two-Year Transition With Current Operator

As part of the agreement, the Town would enter into a two-year Transition Services Agreement with POWDR, the current owner and operator of Eldora.

During this transition period, POWDR will continue to provide key operational support functions, including information technology, accounting, human resources, and marketing, to ensure continuity for employees and guests as Nederland builds internal capacity.

Employees and Operations

The Town’s FAQ states that all active Eldora employees are expected to transition to Town employment upon closing, with payroll and benefits fully covered by the Mountain Recreation Enterprise. Seasonal staffing, including international workers, is expected to continue under existing practices.

Routine maintenance and annual operating costs would be budgeted separately from major capital improvements, which would be addressed through a future master planning process following acquisition.

Required Approvals Before Closing

Several conditions must be met before the transaction can close, including approval of a new U.S. Forest Service Special Use Permit, finalization of an Ikon Pass agreement, and receipt of the necessary third-party consents for leases and contracts.

Town officials noted that no major changes to existing permit terms are anticipated in the transfer.

What Comes Next

The Board of Trustees has since voted to approve the Asset Purchase Agreement and related measures, clearing a major procedural hurdle. Next steps include finalizing bond financing, completing federal and third-party approvals, and preparing for the operational transition period.

If all conditions are met, the acquisition would mark a historic shift in ski resort ownership and position Eldora under local control with a focus on long-term sustainability, workforce stability, and community benefit.