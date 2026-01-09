Resilience, Where We Wake Up

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Last week, I found myself standing in the Mojave Desert, looking down into a place that felt almost impossible.

A shallow pool. Clear water. Life.

There, in the middle of one of the hottest, driest landscapes in North America, lives the endangered desert pupfish. These fish survive because water rises quietly from deep underground, forming small pools that sustain an entire ecosystem. The conditions are delicate. The margins are thin. And yet, life persists.

Resilience, I’ve learned, rarely announces itself. It doesn’t rush in. It doesn’t demand attention. It simply shows up—day after day—adapting to whatever the land offers.

Coming home to Northern Colorado, the landscape could not be more different. Snow replaces sand. Cold replaces heat. But the story is remarkably similar. Survival here means patience, awareness, and knowing how to endure long seasons.

Turn the page in this edition, and you’ll find a quiet image of that resilience—a snow-dusted rabbit paused above a winter drift, alert and still. It’s not a dramatic moment. It’s an honest one. A reminder that life continues in small, determined ways, even in the coldest months.

That same quiet persistence is part of how many of us start our days.

At 5 a.m., long before the sun reaches the Front Range, the North Forty News Daily Update arrives. It’s there while the coffee brews, while the house is still, while Northern Colorado is just beginning to wake up. A few minutes to read. A quick check on the weather, roads, and local headlines. A small ritual, but a steady one.

That rhythm matters.

In this week’s edition, you’ll read stories of recovery, community, tradition, and resolve. You’ll see how Northern Colorado continues to move forward—sometimes loudly, often quietly, but always with intention. These pages reflect the same kind of resilience found in desert water pools, winter wildlife, and early-morning routines that anchor our days.

At North Forty News, we’re built the same way. Independent, local journalism is sustained through consistency, care, and trust. It’s not flashy. It’s dependable. And it’s shaped by the people and places it serves.

Thank you for making us part of your mornings—and part of this community.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at

NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link—the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

https://northfortynews.com