By Blaine Howerton

In our Top Eats series, we’re highlighting the best restaurants in Fort Collins—places that stand out for their food, atmosphere, and local impact. Each week, we explore one of the 15 Best Restaurants in Fort Collins, giving you an inside look at what makes them special.

This week, we’re featuring The Emporium: An American Brasserie, an elevated yet approachable dining experience in the heart of Old Town.

(Photo courtesy The Emporium)

A Culinary Experience in the Heart of Old Town

Walking into The Emporium, you’re immediately met with a lively yet sophisticated ambiance. The space is both stylish and inviting, making it a great spot for everything from a casual brunch to a celebratory dinner. The restaurant prides itself on its scratch-made dishes, many of which highlight locally sourced ingredients.

Whether you’re dining at the cozy bar, enjoying the open-kitchen atmosphere, or sitting on the outdoor patio when the weather allows, The Emporium offers a well-rounded dining experience.

(Photo courtesy The Emporium)

Signature Dishes Worth Trying

One of the standout aspects of The Emporium is its seasonally inspired menu, which always features something fresh and exciting. Here are a few must-try dishes:

Duck Confit Poutine – A perfect blend of rich duck confit, crispy fries, melted cheese curds, and savory gravy.

– A perfect blend of rich duck confit, crispy fries, melted cheese curds, and savory gravy. Bison Meatloaf – A delicious take on a comfort-food classic, elevated with a flavorful red wine demi-glace.

– A delicious take on a comfort-food classic, elevated with a flavorful red wine demi-glace. Lobster Bucatini – A creamy, indulgent pasta dish featuring fresh lobster and a garlic-parmesan sauce.

– A creamy, indulgent pasta dish featuring fresh lobster and a garlic-parmesan sauce. Emporium Burger – Made with Wagyu beef, smoked cheddar, crispy shallots, and house aioli, this burger is a favorite for good reason.

– Made with Wagyu beef, smoked cheddar, crispy shallots, and house aioli, this burger is a favorite for good reason. Cheese & Charcuterie Board – A carefully curated selection of artisan cheeses, meats, and house-made accompaniments, perfect for sharing.

The restaurant is also known for its daily specials, giving regular diners something new to look forward to each visit.

(Photo courtesy The Emporium)

Brunch & Craft Cocktails

If you’re a brunch enthusiast, The Emporium delivers with elevated brunch classics like the Eggs Benedict Flight, which allows you to sample different variations of this beloved dish. Pair it with a mimosa flight or a crafted Bloody Mary for the full experience.

For cocktail lovers, their expertly crafted drinks make The Emporium a great spot for happy hour or a night out. The Old Town Fashioned—their twist on an Old Fashioned featuring locally sourced ingredients—is a crowd favorite.

(Photo courtesy The Emporium)

A Community-Focused Approach

Beyond its impressive menu, The Emporium stands out for its dedication to the Fort Collins community. The restaurant frequently partners with local farms, breweries, and distilleries, ensuring that each meal supports local businesses. The welcoming staff and knowledgeable servers further enhance the experience, making every visit feel special.

Plan Your Visit

Whether you’re stopping in for brunch, an elegant dinner, or simply enjoying a cocktail in the beautifully designed space, The Emporium: An American Brasserie is a destination that captures the best of Fort Collins dining.

Address: 378 Walnut St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Hours: Open daily for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Visit their website for menus, reservations, and special events.

Have you dined at The Emporium? Share your favorite dishes in the comments! And stay tuned for the next Top Eats feature, where we highlight another must-visit restaurant in Fort Collins.