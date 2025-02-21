Top Eats: 15 Best Restaurants in Fort Collins

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

As someone who loves exploring the vibrant dining scene in Northern Colorado, I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing some of the best restaurants Fort Collins has to offer. Whether you’re craving fresh seafood, a perfectly aged steak, or a cozy farm-to-table meal, there’s something for everyone. Here’s my list of the top 15 must-try restaurants in Fort Collins—each offering a unique and unforgettable dining experience.

1. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Jax is my go-to spot for seafood in Fort Collins. Their fresh oysters and sustainably sourced seafood make this a standout destination. If you love ocean-fresh flavors, this place is a must.

Jack and Ginger Graham rehabilitated the iconic Northern Colorado Feeders Supply building at 359 Linden Street. Image courtesy of denver.eater.com

2. Ginger and Baker

This historic gem offers multiple dining experiences in one location. Whether you’re enjoying the upscale fare at The Cache or digging into homestyle comfort food at The Café, you’ll find something delicious—don’t skip the homemade pies.

3. RARE Italian

For handmade pasta and in-house dry-aged steaks, RARE Italian is hard to beat. Their rustic yet refined menu brings authentic Italian flavors to Old Town.

4. The Emporium: An American Brasserie

Located in the heart of Old Town, The Emporium delivers dishes packed with bold flavors. I highly recommend their bison Stroganoff or their rich Dutch cocoa red velvet pancakes for brunch.

5. Bistro Nautile

A French-inspired bistro, Bistro Nautile is where I go for a fine-dining experience with locally sourced ingredients. Their Harissa Roasted Mediterranean Sea Bream is a dish you won’t forget.

6. Blue Agave Grill

With a contemporary Southwestern flair, Blue Agave offers unique tacos, flavorful margaritas, and an extensive tequila selection. Their mango fish tacos always hit the spot.

7. The Still Whiskey Steaks

This steakhouse takes things up a notch by marinating their steaks in whiskey. With over 80 whiskey selections, it’s a dream come true for both steak and whiskey lovers.

8. Sonny Lubick Steakhouse

Named after the legendary CSU football coach, Sonny Lubick’s is a local staple for premium cuts of beef and an inviting, old-school atmosphere.

A wide variety of dishes at Cafe Vino (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

9. Cafe Vino

For a cozy, European-inspired dining experience, Cafe Vino delivers with dishes like Salmon “Ripert” and Chicken Picatta, all paired with an excellent wine list.

10. The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

A charming farm-to-table restaurant that serves some of the freshest, locally sourced meals in town. Their Pork Belly Bites are a must-try.

11. Social

If you love speakeasies and craft cocktails, Social is the place to be. Their intimate atmosphere, creative drinks, and high-quality charcuterie make for a great night out.

12. The Regional

Homegrown comfort food with a modern twist is what The Regional is all about. Their Truffle Mushroom Cheese & Pretzel is an absolute standout.

13. Japango Fort Collins

One of the best sushi spots in town, Japango offers fresh fish, inventive rolls, and a welcoming ambiance. Their chef’s special sashimi platter is always a winner.

14. Nick’s Italian

Nick’s serves up delicious handmade pasta and pizza in a warm, welcoming setting. Their Carbonara is especially impressive.

French Onion Soup at the Moot House (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

15. The Moot House

A cozy English-style gastropub, The Moot House is the perfect spot for hearty comfort food. Their prime rib, fish and chips, french onion soup, and extensive craft beer selection make it a great place to unwind.

Final Thoughts

These are my personal favorites when it comes to dining in Fort Collins. Whether you’re looking for an upscale steakhouse, an intimate bistro, or an adventurous cocktail bar, this list has something for every craving.

If you’re looking for more local dining recommendations, visit northfortynews.com. Have you been to any of these spots? Let me know your favorites!