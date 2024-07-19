Tickets On Sale for Lincoln Center’s 2024–2025 Performing Arts Season

All tickets for The Lincoln Center’s 2024–2025 season are now on sale to the public, including discounted $20-$25 Big Deal tickets and Entourage memberships. Tickets are available online anytime at LCtix.com and in person or by phone at 970.21.6730 during regular Box Office hours, which are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Appearing for the first time in the Northern Colorado region outside of Denver are the national Broadway tours of Hadestown, winner of eight Tony Awards® including Best Musical, and the Tony Award®-winning Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations. The exceptional lineup also features the national Broadway tours of Dear Evan Hansen, the six-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, and Mean Girls, the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey.

“We are presenting a record-breaking number of shows this season and we can’t wait to share all that the 2024–2025 season has in store,” says Jack Rogers, The Lincoln Center Director. “We invite all of our Northern Colorado community members to join us next season as we celebrate the richness and diversity of the performing arts.”

In addition to these exciting Broadway shows, The Lincoln Center’s Laugh Riot Series will feature well-known comedians Marc Maron, improv legends Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood and back by popular demand, the beloved Lincoln Center favorite Kathleen Madigan.

Audiences can also look forward to the return of the popular National Geographic Live Speaker Series, featuring three Nat Geo Explorers sharing their personal stories of working with awe-inspiring wildlife.

Musical acts include the multiple Tony®, GRAMMY® and Olivier® Award-winning Broadway legend Patti LuPone and pianist, composer and eight-time GRAMMY®-winner Arturo O’Farrill and his Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble. Audiences can also take a spectacular journey across the Multiverse when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live In Concert hits the stage. In this captivating production, the hit animated film plays on a colossal HD screen while a live scratch DJ and instrumentalists perform the film’s iconic score and soundtrack.

Other season highlights include the breathtaking Martha Graham Dance Company celebrating their storied 100-year history of modern dance, the bilingual and bicultural family musical Sugar Skull! featuring traditional music and dance from Mexico and Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! where the beloved indie classic will get a full screening followed by a lively discussion with fan-favorite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).

2024–2025 Lincoln Center Lineup

October :

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert // Friday, October 4, 2024

Humans 2.0 // Sunday, October 6, 2024

Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure // Saturday, October 12, 2024

ETHEL & Robert Mirabal at UCA // Monday, October 14, 2024

RUBBERBAND // Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Marc Maron: All In // Friday, October 18, 2024

Hadestown // Friday–Sunday, October 25–27, 2024

November:

National Geographic Live: Wild Wolves of Yellowstone // Sunday, November 3, 2024

Roomful of Teeth at UCA // Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Moth // Saturday, November 9, 2024

Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy // Saturday, November 30, 2024

December :

A Classic Christmas with Frisson at The Lincoln Center // Thursday, December 19, 2024

January :

National Geographic Live: Wild Cats Revealed // Saturday, January 18, 2025

Dear Evan Hansen // Friday–Sunday, January 24–26, 2025

The Aznavoorian Sisters at UCA // Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Steep Canyon Rangers & Peter Rowan // Thursday, January 30, 2025

February :

Collision of Rhythm // Saturday, February 1, 2025

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble // Sunday, February 2, 2025

Mean Girls // Friday–Sunday, February 14–16, 2025

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations // Friday–Sunday, February 21–23, 2025

Sweet Honey in the Rock // Wednesday, February 26, 2025



March :

DanceAspen // Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble // Saturday, March 15, 2025

Kathleen Madigan // Friday, March 21, 2025

icarus Quartet at UCA // Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Dragons & Mythical Beasts // Saturday, March 29, 2025

Michael Feinstein in Because of You // Sunday, March 30, 2025



April :

Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band // Sunday, April 6, 2025

Imani Winds & Boston Brass at The Lincoln Center // Sunday, April 13, 2025

Martha Graham Dance Company // Thursday, April 24, 2025

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! 20th Anniversary Celebration // Saturday, April 26, 2025

National Geographic Live: The Untold Story of Sharks // Sunday, April 27, 2025

May :

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes // Sunday, May 4, 2025

The Lincoln Center is one of Colorado’s largest and most diverse presenters of professional theatre, dance, music, visual arts and children’s programs. The Lincoln Center facilities feature two performing arts spaces, a visual art gallery, ballroom and conference facilities, and a rooftop deck.