Tickets On Sale Now for Randall King at the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo

Visit Hugo, Colorado, June 23 and 24, 2023, for the 22nd annual Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo, where you can cheer for your favorite working ranch cowboys as they compete for the title of champion and enjoy a Texas country concert by the popular singer-songwriter Randall King at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

Enjoy Colorado’s cattle country at this family-friendly concert and savor great country music on Saturday night, June 24, 2023. The Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo opens at 8 a.m. and continues all day. The Randall King concert begins at 9:30 p.m.

At the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Cook-Off, visitors will see real working ranch cowboys from throughout the region competing for the right to attend the WRCA World Championships. It all kicks off Friday night with the first performance of real working cowboys and continues to Saturday with a horse show, bronc riding, chuck wagon cook-off, and an outdoor concert with headliner Randall King.

Randall King is a country-music purist whose style carries on an original American art form. King often sounds like he just stepped out of a time machine, full of upbeat honky-tonk swagger and flashing the thoughtful gaze of a Western poet. But he’s also got a thoroughly modern edge, driven to prove a timeless tradition can co-exist with the pop-country mainstream.

“I’m that rowdy honky-tonk artist,” King says with conviction. “But I’ve got music and roots that go deeper than just beer-slingin’ tunes.” Inspired by everyone from George Strait and Keith Whitley to Dierks Bentley and Eric Church, King gives you exactly who he is with music that reflects his West Texas roots.

Concert tickets cost $30 and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/620842365227

For more information on the Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo, visit Colorado Championship Ranch Rodeo

For information on where to eat, stay and play in Lincoln County, visit www.seelincolncounty.com