CSU, Partners Donate More Bison to Native Tribes, Including Pine Ridge

Jeff Dodge | The SOURCE

Colorado State University and its partners have been sending additional groups of bison from the Laramie Foothills Bison Conservation Herd to Native American tribes this spring.

This month, nine members of the Oglala Lakota tribe traveled to CSU from South Dakota to participate in an April 17 send-off ceremony before five bison were loaded into trailers and taken to their new home on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The herd was established in 2015, in part using CSU’s expertise in assisted reproductive technologies to produce bison that have the same genetics as those that have lived in and around Yellowstone National Park. A team led by Assistant Professor Jennifer Barfield of the Department of Biomedical Sciences also incorporated methods for treating sperm and embryos to get rid of the bacteria that cause brucellosis, a disease that triggers miscarriages and premature births in bison.

That first herd of 10 bison has grown significantly since then. The herd lives on approximately 2,700 fenced acres at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area and Red Mountain Open Space in Northern Colorado in a partnership among CSU, the City of Fort Collins, and Larimer County. About 40 bison were sent to various Native tribes last spring, and more than 60 have been distributed so far this year to tribes and conservation organizations.