Tim Meadows Brings Stand-Up Comedy To Loveland Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Former Saturday Night Live star headlines one-night performance at Rialto Theater this April

LOVELAND — Comedy fans in Northern Colorado will have a chance to see a familiar face live on stage when Tim Meadows performs at the Rialto Theater on Thursday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m.

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Best known for his decade-long run on Saturday Night Live, Meadows remains one of the show’s longest-serving cast members. His career spans film, television, and voice acting, with memorable roles in Mean Girls, The Goldbergs, and comedies alongside major names like Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.

In addition to his film and television work, Meadows has continued building a strong presence in stand-up comedy, bringing his signature timing and observational humor to live audiences across the country. His recent appearances include roles in streaming hits such as The Mandalorian and Poker Face, as well as voice work in animated series like Bob’s Burgers.

The April 9 performance offers a rare opportunity for Northern Colorado audiences to see a nationally recognized comedian in an intimate local venue. Tickets are priced at $44, including fees, and are expected to draw strong interest.

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The Rialto Theater continues to host a growing lineup of live performances, bringing nationally touring acts to downtown Loveland and strengthening the region’s arts and entertainment scene.

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