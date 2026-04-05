Horse Rider Rescued on Towers Trail Near Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Multi-agency response ensures quick rescue and transport from popular local trail

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Emergency crews responded to a rider rescue on Towers Trail after reports of an injured horseback rider prompted a coordinated response from multiple Northern Colorado agencies.

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According to the Poudre Fire Authority, crews were dispatched alongside UCHealth EMS, Lifeline, and Larimer County Parks Rangers to assist a patient in a remote section of the trail system.

Rescue on Towers Trail (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Responders were able to quickly reach the rider despite the terrain, provide care, and transport the individual to a local hospital. The rider’s condition has not been released.

The horse involved in the incident was safely recovered by an authorized party.

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Rescue on Towers Trail (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Incidents like this highlight the importance of coordinated emergency response across Larimer County’s popular outdoor recreation areas, where access can be challenging and response times depend on close collaboration between agencies.

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Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.