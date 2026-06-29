Timnath Celebrates Independence Day with Fireworks and Family Fun

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Free Independence Day celebration features live music, family activities, food trucks, and a fireworks spectacular over Timnath Reservoir.
Timnath’s annual Fourth of July Celebration returns Saturday evening with live music, family-friendly activities, local food trucks, and a fireworks spectacular over Timnath Reservoir. The free community event begins at 6 p.m. and offers residents and visitors an opportunity to celebrate Independence Day together in one of Northern Colorado’s fastest-growing communities.
The evening wraps up with a synchronized pyro-musical fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m., providing a memorable finale to the holiday. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the entertainment, explore the food vendors, and find a good viewing spot before the fireworks begin.
Event Details
What: Timnath’s 4th of July Celebration
When: Saturday, July 4, 2026, beginning at 6 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.)
Where: Timnath Reservoir, Timnath
Cost: Free
More Information: Town of Timnath events
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