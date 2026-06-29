Timnath Celebrates Independence Day with Fireworks and Family Fun

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free Independence Day celebration features live music, family activities, food trucks, and a fireworks spectacular over Timnath Reservoir.

Timnath’s annual Fourth of July Celebration returns Saturday evening with live music, family-friendly activities, local food trucks, and a fireworks spectacular over Timnath Reservoir. The free community event begins at 6 p.m. and offers residents and visitors an opportunity to celebrate Independence Day together in one of Northern Colorado’s fastest-growing communities.

Community Message

The evening wraps up with a synchronized pyro-musical fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m., providing a memorable finale to the holiday. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the entertainment, explore the food vendors, and find a good viewing spot before the fireworks begin.

Event Details

What: Timnath’s 4th of July Celebration

When: Saturday, July 4, 2026, beginning at 6 p.m. (Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.)

Where: Timnath Reservoir, Timnath

Cost: Free

More Information: Town of Timnath events

Looking for more things to do? Browse thousands of upcoming events across Northern Colorado on the North Forty News Community Calendar: https://northfortynews.com/calendar

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A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Community celebrations like Timnath’s Fourth of July bring neighbors together and create the memories that define Northern Colorado. Your support helps North Forty News continue covering the local events, festivals, and traditions that make our communities unique.



Become a North Forty News member. Community celebrations like Timnath’s Fourth of July bring neighbors together and create the memories that define Northern Colorado. Your support helps North Forty News continue covering the local events, festivals, and traditions that make our communities unique.