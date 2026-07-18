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Titonic Closes Lagoon Concert Series With Funk and Soul

North Forty News
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Titonic Closes Lagoon Concert Series With Funk and Soul

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free concert celebrates local educators and supports the School Is Cool fundraiser

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins funk, soul and R&B band Titonic will close the 2026 Lagoon Concert Series with a free outdoor performance Wednesday, July 22, at the Colorado State University Lagoon.

Community Message

Known for powerful male and female vocals, rich horn arrangements, and danceable rhythms, Titonic blends original music with hits spanning five decades from artists including Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and Tower of Power. The evening will also feature Educator Appreciation Night and a School Is Cool fundraiser, along with sponsor booths, giveaways and food trucks. Guests may bring picnic dinners, blankets, and lawn chairs.

Event Details

What: Lagoon Concert Series featuring Titonic
When: Wednesday, July 22, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Where: CSU Lagoon, Fort Collins
Cost: Free
More Info: LagoonSeries.com

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