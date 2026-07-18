Exceptional Rodeo Gives Youth With Special Needs a Day in the Arena

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CSU program brings adaptive rodeo experience to children during the Arapahoe County Fair

AURORA, Colo. — Children with special needs will have the opportunity to experience the excitement of rodeo firsthand during the annual PRCA Exceptional Rodeo, hosted by the Temple Grandin Equine Center at Colorado State University in partnership with Developmental Pathways.

Community Message

The adaptive rodeo event, open to pre-registered participants, takes place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, during the Arapahoe County Fair.

Designed to create an inclusive Western experience, the Exceptional Rodeo allows children to step into the role of cowboy or cowgirl through hands-on activities tailored to a wide range of abilities. Participants will meet horses, interact with professional rodeo athletes and rodeo royalty, ride mechanical or stationary horses and bulls, practice roping skills, and enjoy performances by the Colorado Stars and Stripes patriotic drill team and the Westernaires.

“This is a community outreach program that showcases Western heritage, rodeo, and the power of the animal-human bond for all individuals, regardless of their abilities or disabilities,” said Adam Daurio, director of the Temple Grandin Equine Center.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Arapahoe County Commissioner Carrie Warren-Gully said the event reflects the county’s commitment to inclusion during Disability Pride Month.

“Every resident of Arapahoe County deserves the chance to fully take part in the traditions that bring our community together, and the Exceptional Rodeo does exactly that,” Warren-Gully said. “We’re proud to work alongside Developmental Pathways in celebrating people of all abilities and making sure our county fair reflects the inclusive community we want to be.”

Developmental Pathways, a nonprofit serving individuals with disabilities across Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert counties, says events like the Exceptional Rodeo help create meaningful opportunities for community participation beyond traditional support services.

The Arapahoe County Fair has been a community tradition since 1906, featuring carnival rides, rodeos, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits and family activities. Organizers say hosting the Exceptional Rodeo ensures one of the county’s signature events is accessible to more families and participants.

For more information about the Temple Grandin Equine Center, visit https://csuspur.org/tgec/.

Stay Connected to Northern Colorado News North Forty News delivers trusted local journalism covering the people, events, and stories that matter across Northern Colorado. Become a Member Today

Source: Colorado State University