Triple-Digit Temperatures Trigger Heat Safety Alerts

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Health officials urge residents to protect vulnerable neighbors while utilities encourage energy conservation during the hottest stretch of the summer.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado is sweltering through what could be the hottest day of the year as temperatures climb to or above 100 degrees across much of the Front Range, prompting health officials, forecasters and utility providers to urge residents to take precautions.

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The National Weather Service forecasts highs of 101 degrees in Fort Collins and Greeley, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees or higher across many communities in northeast Colorado. Denver officially reached 100 degrees for the first time this year, underscoring the intensity of the ongoing heat wave.

Forecasters say Monday marks the peak of the current hot spell before a pattern change brings scattered afternoon thunderstorms beginning Tuesday and somewhat cooler temperatures through the middle of the week.

While the approaching weather change offers some relief, officials say the extreme heat poses serious health risks and should not be underestimated.

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The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is urging residents to drink plenty of water, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wear lightweight clothing and seek shade or air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. Officials also encourage the community to check on neighbors, friends and family members who may be more vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Those at greatest risk include infants and young children, adults 65 and older, pregnant people, outdoor workers, people experiencing homelessness and anyone spending extended periods exercising or working outdoors.

Health experts remind residents that heat-related illnesses can develop quickly. Waiting until you feel thirsty to drink water may be too late, and children and pets should never be left unattended inside parked vehicles, where temperatures can become life-threatening within minutes.

The prolonged heat also increases demand on Northern Colorado’s electric grid. Platte River Power Authority is encouraging customers to conserve energy while staying comfortable by making a few simple adjustments at home.

Closing blinds and curtains during the day, using ceiling or window fans, raising the thermostat when away from home, delaying laundry or other major appliance use until evening hours, and cooking outdoors instead of using the oven can all help reduce electricity demand while lowering utility bills. Residents are also encouraged to replace dirty HVAC filters and keep outdoor air conditioning units free of debris to improve efficiency.

The National Weather Service expects conditions to begin changing Tuesday as moisture returns to the region, bringing scattered afternoon thunderstorms and highs dropping back into the low 90s by midweek. While temperatures will remain warm, the additional cloud cover and storm activity should provide welcome relief after several days of dangerous heat.

Until then, officials say the best defense is preparation: stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if working outside, seek shade or air conditioning whenever possible, and take a few minutes to check on neighbors who may need assistance.

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