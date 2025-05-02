Top Eats No. 10: The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Farm-to-Fork Charm in the Heart of Fort Collins

Tucked into the historic Jessup Farm Artisan Village on the east side of Fort Collins, The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm is a culinary treasure where rustic charm meets refined, seasonal cuisine. As the tenth feature in our Top Eats series, this spot stands out not just for its locally inspired menu but for the story it tells—one rooted in heritage, sustainability, and community.

The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

Housed in a beautifully restored 133-year-old farmhouse, the restaurant embodies Northern Colorado’s agrarian past while embracing a modern farm-to-fork philosophy. The interior is cozy yet elegant, with original hardwood floors and exposed beams giving diners a sense of warmth and authenticity. In the warmer months, the expansive patio surrounded by garden boxes offers a perfect outdoor escape for lunch with friends or a date night under the stars.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

What sets The Farmhouse apart is its commitment to seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms, ranches, and purveyors. Executive Chef Joel Navejas crafts a menu that evolves with the seasons—think pasture-raised chicken with heirloom vegetables in the spring or a hearty elk Bolognese in the winter. Even their cocktails feature house-infused spirits and fresh herbs snipped just steps from the kitchen.

The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

A standout favorite is the Farmhouse Burger, made with Colorado beef, smoked cheddar, and bacon onion jam on a brioche bun—it’s comfort food elevated to an art form. Vegetarian and gluten-free diners aren’t left out, with thoughtfully prepared options like the crispy cauliflower bowl or seasonal risottos.

The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

Beyond the food, The Farmhouse is a true community hub. Guests often wander the artisan village before or after their meals, visiting local makers, boutiques, and the neighboring brewery and coffee roastery. It’s a destination where dining becomes an experience, and where every visit feels like coming home.

(Photo courtesy The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm)

If you go:

The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

1957 Jessup Drive, Fort Collins, CO

https://www.farmhousefc.com

Reservations recommended, especially on weekends.