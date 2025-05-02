by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. – A tragic head-on collision on Highway 85 near the intersection of Highway 60 on Tuesday afternoon resulted in the deaths of three individuals, prompting investigations by both the Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

According to a Weld County Sheriff’s Office press release, a WCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop on a suspected stolen GMC Yukon around 3:00 PM on April 30, 2025. The vehicle was stopped on Highway 85, just south of the Highway 60 junction, and was not being actively pursued before the stop.

As the deputy approached the Yukon on foot, the driver reportedly fled at a high rate of speed. While the deputy attempted to relocate the vehicle, the suspect entered oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another motorist not involved in the initial traffic stop.

The driver and a passenger in the suspected stolen GMC Yukon were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the driver of the uninvolved vehicle. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office expressed its condolences to all those affected by this devastating incident.

“We care deeply about the members of the Weld County community impacted by this tragedy,” stated the WCSO in their release. The Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal investigation to review the circumstances surrounding the attempted traffic stop and the subsequent crash. The Colorado State Patrol is also conducting an independent investigation into the details of the collision itself, as is standard procedure in such incidents. On their official website, you can learn more about the Colorado State Patrol’s role in traffic safety and investigations.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office has asked for patience from the community as both investigations proceed. They emphasized that the investigation is active and ongoing, and therefore, further details are limited and subject to change.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers on our roadways. Resources are available for those in Northern Colorado who may be experiencing grief or trauma. The Weld County Department of Human Services offers various support programs, and local organizations like Pathways provide valuable assistance during difficult times.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of 1 law.

Northfortynews.com will continue to provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.