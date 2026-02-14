Valentine’s Succulent Workshop Blooms in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Create handcrafted arrangements and celebrate love at The Gardens on Spring Creek this February

Love and friendship take root in Fort Collins this Valentine’s Day as The Gardens on Spring Creek hosts a hands-on succulent arrangement workshop designed for couples, friends, and anyone looking to spend meaningful time together.

The Valentine’s Succulent Arrangements workshop runs Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave., Fort Collins. For $70, participants will create two beautiful succulent arrangements to take home — perfect for celebrating Valentine’s Day or enjoying a “Galentine’s” outing with friends.

The guided workshop offers a relaxed, creative atmosphere where guests can design living arrangements that last well beyond the holiday. After crafting their pieces, attendees can extend their afternoon with a visit to the on-site butterfly house, adding a colorful and memorable finish to the experience.

Space is limited, and early registration is recommended for those looking to add a creative touch to their Valentine’s plans in Northern Colorado.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.