Weld County Fair Launches Free Summer Nights Series

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Evening events ahead of the fair include carnival games, an outdoor movie, and a live concert at Island Grove Regional Park.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Weld County Fair is inviting the community to kick off fair season with its free Summer Nights Series, offering three evenings of family-friendly entertainment before the official fair begins.

Community Message

Originally created as evening activities for Weld County Fair exhibitors and their families, the Summer Nights Series is now open to everyone. The events will take place in the South Oval of Island Grove Regional Park near the Poudre River Pavilion.

The lineup includes:

Wednesday, July 22 | 6–9 p.m. — Carnival Games on the Midway along D Street at Island Grove Park.

— Carnival Games on the Midway along D Street at Island Grove Park. Thursday, July 23 | 8 p.m. — Fair Flick Under the Stars featuring the family film Ferdinand.

— Fair Flick Under the Stars featuring the family film Ferdinand. Friday, July 24 | 7 p.m. — Junior Fair Board Sounds of Summer Concert featuring local band Front Range Revival. A stage-side bar sponsored by the Colorado Farm Show will also be available.

In addition to the entertainment, the Vendor Court will be open throughout the series, and visitors can enjoy complimentary popcorn, ice cream, and ice pops.

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The Summer Nights Series is free and designed to bring the community together while celebrating the traditions of the Weld County Fair.

For additional information about the fair, visit Weld County Fair.

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Source: Weld County Fair