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Learn Fly Fishing in the Rockies

North Forty News
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Learn Fly Fishing in the Rockies

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free Rocky Mountain National Park program teaches casting, fish identification, and conservation for all ages.

Experience one of Colorado’s favorite outdoor traditions during Fly Fishing in the Rockies, a free educational program at Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.

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Designed for participants of all ages and abilities, the program introduces the fundamentals of fly fishing through hands-on casting practice while exploring the ecology of Colorado’s fish and waterways. Participants can also earn a Junior Angler badge, making it an engaging activity for families visiting the park.

The program meets one-quarter mile from the Holzwarth Historic Site parking area near the Colorado River bridge. No registration fee is required.

Event Details

What: Fly Fishing in the Rockies
When: Saturday, July 18, 2026, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Rocky Mountain National Park, 16018 U.S. Highway 34, Grand Lake
Cost: Free
More Information: Call (970) 627-3471

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