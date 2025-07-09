Wellington Honors Justice Byron White with New Memorial Garden and Full Lineup of July Events

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local Eagle Scout creates tribute outside library as town prepares for Independence Day festivities and summer celebrations

A local teen’s Eagle Scout project has blossomed into a meaningful tribute to one of Wellington’s most distinguished residents — former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron “Whizzer” White. Thanks to the vision and dedication of Carter Larsen, a member of Boy Scout Troop 96, the new Byron White Memorial and Learning Garden is now open to the public.

Located outside the Wellington Public Library at 3800 Wilson Avenue, the garden was designed to honor White’s remarkable legacy as both an accomplished athlete and a long-serving member of the nation’s highest court. White, who grew up in Wellington, gained national recognition as a football star at the University of Colorado and in the NFL before serving more than three decades as a Supreme Court Justice.

Larsen began developing the garden in 2022 as part of his journey to earn the prestigious Eagle Scout rank. With support from community members and local leaders, the project was completed in 2024 and now serves as both a public memorial and an educational resource for visitors of all ages.

The garden provides insight into White’s life and contributions, aiming to inspire future generations of Wellington residents through a tangible connection to the town’s rich history.

Upcoming Events in Wellington – July 2025

Looking for fun and community connection this summer? Here’s a snapshot of local events coming up in and around Wellington:

July 10 – Chamber Business After-Hours at NoCo Clover

– Chamber Business After-Hours at NoCo Clover July 11 – Main Street Market

– Main Street Market July 16 – Cereal Box Concert

– Cereal Box Concert July 18 – Mingle on Main

– Mingle on Main July 18 – Main Street Market

– Main Street Market July 18 – Movies in the Park

– Movies in the Park July 23 – Hayrides at Harvest Farm

– Hayrides at Harvest Farm July 25 – Main Street Market

– Main Street Market August 1 – National Girlfriends Day: Downtown Walking Tours & Specials

– National Girlfriends Day: Downtown Walking Tours & Specials August 1 – Main Street Market

The public is encouraged to visit the Byron White Memorial and Learning Garden at the Wellington Public Library. Explore more community events and submit your own at the Wellington Chamber of Commerce Community Calendar.

Published in part with information from the July 2025 Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce newsletter.