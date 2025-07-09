Fire Destroys CSU Logging Team Equipment in Fort Collins Blaze

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fire on West Vine Drive Leaves Sheds in Ruins, Puts CSU Team’s Season in Jeopardy

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A weekend fire on Colorado State University property along West Vine Drive destroyed multiple storage sheds and dealt a severe blow to the university’s student logging team. The fire, reported Sunday afternoon, July 6, has been ruled undetermined after an investigation by Poudre Fire Authority (PFA).

PFA crews were dispatched at 4:07 p.m. following multiple 911 calls reporting visible flames and smoke. Engine 7 was first on the scene and found three sheds engulfed, with flames reaching up to 15 feet high. Firefighters quickly deployed an attack line and extinguished the blaze, while additional crews checked a nearby office building as a precaution.

No injuries were reported, but two sheds were destroyed and a third sustained significant damage. The sheds housed antique saws and other tools belonging to the CSU Logging Team—equipment critical to their training and competition.

Members of the team arrived at the scene during the investigation and expressed concern that the loss could force them to cancel their upcoming competitive season.

Fire investigators examined the scene and conducted interviews before closing the case with the fire’s cause listed as undetermined. The final PFA unit left the scene at 7:14 p.m.

Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.