Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Launches 24/7 Injury Chat Service

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New tool offers Northern Colorado residents instant access to expert orthopedic guidance anytime

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) has launched a new, free 24/7 chat service that connects people with orthopedic injury experts within five minutes—anytime, any day of the year.

Whether you’re navigating a sudden sprain, a sports injury, or ongoing joint pain, the newly available service—accessible at www.orthohealth.com—offers immediate advice to help you determine your next steps. It’s designed for those facing unexpected injuries, worsening pain, or uncertainty about whether in-person care is needed.

OCR CEO Wayne Fraleigh emphasized the organization’s mission to improve lives through access to fast, expert orthopedic guidance. “Our mission is to serve and empower patients to live their best lives,” Fraleigh said. “Offering immediate access to expert injury care helps patients make confident decisions and get back to doing what they love.”

The chat-based service is especially relevant in active Northern Colorado communities, where sports, outdoor recreation, and physical lifestyles are common. OCR’s new offering ensures that, regardless of when injuries occur, patients across the region have a trusted orthopedic expert just a few clicks away.

To access the service, visit www.orthohealth.com and click on the “24/7 Injury Expert” link.

About Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies

Since 1969, OCR has provided specialized orthopedic, spine, concussion, pain management, and podiatry care to patients across Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska. With more than 95 providers, including 49 specialized physicians, OCR operates clinics in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Longmont, Lafayette, and Westminster.

