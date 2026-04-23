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White Rose Motor Oil Set for FoCoMX Acoustic Performance in Fort Collins

North Forty News
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White Rose Motor Oil Set for FoCoMX Acoustic Performance in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local music festival returns with citywide lineup and intimate venue performances

Fort Collins will once again come alive with music as FoCoMX 2026 brings dozens of artists to stages across the city. Organized by the Fort Collins Musicians Association, the annual festival highlights Northern Colorado’s music scene, drawing residents and visitors into downtown venues for two days of live performances.

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This year’s lineup continues that tradition, offering a mix of genres and performance styles in both large and intimate settings. With shows spread throughout the city, FoCoMX creates a walkable, community-centered music experience that supports local artists and small businesses alike.

One of this year’s featured performances comes from White Rose Motor Oil, bringing an acoustic set to a smaller venue setting that highlights the band’s sound in a stripped-down format.

White Rose Motor Oil will perform Saturday, April 25, from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. at Wobble HiFi, located at 244 North College Avenue in Fort Collins. The set is part of a full day of music running throughout downtown venues, giving attendees a chance to explore different sounds and spaces.

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Festival organizers encourage attendees to plan ahead, as performances run continuously across multiple locations. Tickets and additional details are available at https://focoma.org/focomx/tickets and https://focoma.org/focomx/.

If you find yourself checking in on local events like this, the Daily Update offers a steady way to stay connected to what’s happening across Northern Colorado each morning.

Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.

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