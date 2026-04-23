Hiker Rescued After 50-Foot Fall on Greyrock

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Evening rescue highlights risks and rapid response in Larimer County backcountry

A hiker who fell more than 50 feet onto a narrow ledge on Greyrock was safely rescued this week after an overnight operation led by Larimer County Search and Rescue.

Community Message

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., when emergency crews were called to assist a hiker who had fallen onto a ledge approximately 200 feet up the rock face. As darkness set in, rescuers climbed to reach the injured individual, provided medical care, and coordinated a technical rope system to lower her safely down the steep terrain.

(Photo courtesy Larimer County Search and Rescue)

(Photo courtesy Larimer County Search and Rescue)

(Photo courtesy Larimer County Search and Rescue)

(Photo courtesy Larimer County Search and Rescue)

(Photo courtesy Larimer County Search and Rescue)

(Photo courtesy Larimer County Search and Rescue)

Despite significant pain and nausea, the hiker was able to continue under her own power and hike out after the rescue. Crews completed the operation in the early morning hours and returned safely around 4 a.m.

The response underscores both the challenges of Northern Colorado’s popular hiking areas and the critical role of volunteer rescue teams who respond at all hours. Greyrock, a well-known destination west of Fort Collins, features steep and exposed sections that can become hazardous, especially late in the day or under changing conditions.

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Larimer County Search and Rescue encourages hikers to plan ahead, be aware of terrain risks, and carry appropriate gear when venturing into more technical areas.

For more information about local trail safety and rescue efforts, visit Larimer County Search and Rescue.

Staying informed about conditions and local incidents can help you make safer decisions before heading into the foothills. The Daily Update offers a steady, morning look at what’s happening across Northern Colorado, including weather, safety alerts, and community news.

Source: Larimer County Search and Rescue