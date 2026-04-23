Tornado Season Nears In Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Red Cross urges residents to prepare now as risks rise across the region

As wildfire concerns grow across Northern Colorado, another seasonal threat is approaching: tornadoes. The American Red Cross is urging residents across the region to take preparedness steps now, especially in communities like Weld County, which has seen some of the highest tornado activity in the nation.

Community Message

According to the National Weather Service, Colorado averages more than 50 tornadoes each year, with many occurring east of Interstate 25. Weld County alone has recorded hundreds of tornadoes since 1950, making preparedness especially important for Northern Colorado communities. While tornadoes are more common on the plains, they can strike in urban areas and even at higher elevations, making awareness critical across the region.

Local history underscores that risk. Communities like Windsor have experienced damaging tornadoes in the past, and more recent events across Colorado show that no area is immune. With peak season beginning in May, officials say now is the time for residents to make a plan.

Emergency preparedness starts with identifying a safe place to shelter. Basements, storm cellars, or interior rooms without windows on the lowest level of a building provide the best protection. For those living in apartments, enclosed interior hallways can offer safer options if lower levels aren’t accessible.

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Officials stress that mobile homes, RVs, and vehicles are not safe during tornadoes. Residents should identify nearby sturdy buildings in advance and practice getting there quickly. Families are also encouraged to create emergency plans that include meeting locations, communication strategies, and supply kits with food, water, medications, and important documents.

Staying informed is equally important. Residents should sign up for local emergency alerts through services such as the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management or NOCO Alert, and ensure they have multiple ways to receive warnings, including weather radios and mobile apps.

Understanding tornado alerts can also save lives. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable, while a warning indicates a tornado has been spotted or detected by radar. In rare and extreme cases, a tornado emergency signals an immediate and severe threat to life and property.

If a warning is issued, residents should take shelter immediately and protect their heads and necks. Officials also warn against seeking shelter under overpasses, which can increase the risk of debris and block emergency responders.

More information and preparedness resources are available through the Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/take-a-class.

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Attribution: American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming