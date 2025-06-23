Windsor Celebrates Community Spirit During Parks & Recreation Month

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

‘Build Together, Play Together’ theme highlights free activities and family fun throughout July

WINDSOR, Colo. — The Town of Windsor is inviting residents and visitors to join in a month-long celebration of community, wellness, and outdoor fun this July in honor of National Parks and Recreation Month. With the theme “Build Together, Play Together,” Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture will offer a variety of free events and activities that bring neighbors together and promote healthy, active lifestyles.

In partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the Windsor team is offering something special nearly every week. Here are a few highlights:

July 7: Free rentals at Windsor Lake, 100 N. 5th St.

Free rentals at Windsor Lake, 100 N. 5th St. July 14: Free swim night from 6–8 p.m. at Chimney Park Pool, 421 Chimney Park Dr.

Free swim night from 6–8 p.m. at Chimney Park Pool, 421 Chimney Park Dr. July 15: S’mores on the patio at the Community Recreation Center, 4–6 p.m., 250 11th St.

S’mores on the patio at the Community Recreation Center, 4–6 p.m., 250 11th St. July 25: Free admission to the Community Recreation Center

Free admission to the Community Recreation Center July 30: Member snack pop-up at the Recreation Center

“These events are all about showing how we build a stronger, more connected community when we play together,” said Tara Fotsch, Deputy Director of Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture. “We’re proud to provide opportunities for families and individuals to come together and have fun this summer.”

Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture is committed to delivering exceptional recreation experiences that foster a sense of belonging, encourage innovation, and promote community well-being. Learn more about all the scheduled activities at recreationliveshere.com/Calendar.

To learn more about the nationwide Parks and Recreation Month campaign, visit nrpa.org.

Source: Town of Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture