Body Located at Watson Lake, Linked to Missing Fort Collins Man

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Recovery efforts yield possible breakthrough, identity pending official confirmation

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A body was discovered Sunday morning, June 22, at Watson Lake and is believed to be connected to the ongoing search for a missing Fort Collins man. Authorities say the Larimer County Coroner’s Office has yet to confirm the identity of the deceased or release details on the cause and manner of death.

Watson Lake, a popular spot west of Laporte, was closed briefly during recovery operations but reopened later that day. First responders leveraged a combination of sonar, drone technology, shoreline teams, and K‑9 units in the intensive search effort.

This latest development likely updates our original coverage, “Search Continues for Missing Fort Collins Man Near Watson Lake”. However, as of today, Larimer County authorities have not confirmed the identity of the individual found.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Additional updates will be provided as official details are released.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office