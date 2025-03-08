Windsor High School Brings the Magic of Mamma Mia! to the Stage March 13-15

WINDSOR, Colo. — Get ready to dance, jive, and have the time of your life as Windsor High School Theatre Department presents Mamma Mia! The beloved musical, packed with ABBA’s greatest hits, will take the stage at 7 p.m. on March 13-15 at the Windsor High School Auditorium, located at 1100 W. Main St., Windsor, CO.

Tickets are available for purchase online at whstheatreco.booktix.com or at the door.

A Story of Love, Laughter, and Legendary Music

Set on a picturesque Greek island, Mamma Mia! follows Sophie, a young bride-to-be who dreams of her father walking her down the aisle. There’s just one problem—she has no idea who he is. After secretly reading her mother Donna’s old diary, Sophie discovers three potential fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry. Determined to uncover the truth, she invites all three to her wedding, setting the stage for a heartwarming, hilarious, and music-filled journey of love and self-discovery.

Featuring ABBA’s iconic songs like Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me, and Super Trouper, this high-energy production has captivated audiences worldwide, and now Windsor High School is bringing it to life for Northern Colorado theatergoers.

