Spring Forward: How Daylight Saving Time Affects Northern Colorado

Like clockwork, we spring forward every year in March, setting our clocks an hour ahead for daylight saving time (DST). While this means longer evenings and more daylight after work, it also means we lose an hour of sleep. As someone who has lived in Northern Colorado for years, I’ve seen firsthand how the time change affects our community—from groggy mornings to the welcome sight of the sun lingering a little longer over the Front Range.

When Does the Time Change Happen?

This year, daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 2:00 AM (National Institute of Standards and Technology) when our clocks jump forward to 3:00 AM, effectively stealing an hour from our night. If you rely on your smartphone, it will adjust automatically, but traditional clocks and appliances need a manual reset.

The Pros and Cons of Springing Forward

For many, the time change signals the unofficial start of spring. We get more evening sunlight, which means more time for outdoor activities, dining on patios, and enjoying Northern Colorado’s parks and trails. Businesses also see an uptick in foot traffic, with longer daylight hours encouraging people to shop, dine out, and attend events.

However, losing an hour of sleep isn’t easy. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, shifting the clock forward can lead to disrupted sleep patterns, increased drowsiness, and even a temporary spike in accidents due to sleep deprivation (AASM). Studies also show a short-term increase in heart attacks and strokes following the time change (Mayo Clinic).

How to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Over the years, I’ve picked up a few tricks to ease the transition:

Gradually shift your bedtime : Start going to bed 15-30 minutes earlier a few days before the change to help your body adjust.

: Start going to bed a few days before the change to help your body adjust. Get morning sunlight : Exposure to natural light in the morning helps reset your internal clock (National Sleep Foundation).

: Exposure to natural light in the morning helps reset your internal clock (National Sleep Foundation). Limit screen time before bed : Blue light from phones and computers can interfere with melatonin production.

: Blue light from phones and computers can interfere with melatonin production. Stick to a routine : Waking up and going to bed at the same time every day (yes, even on weekends) can improve sleep quality.

: Waking up and going to bed at the same time every day (yes, even on weekends) can improve sleep quality. Watch your caffeine intake: Avoid coffee or energy drinks in the afternoon to prevent restless nights.

Will Daylight Saving Time Ever End?

There’s been a growing debate about whether we should make daylight saving time permanent. In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which aimed to end the clock changes and keep DST year-round. However, the bill stalled in the House, leaving the twice-yearly switch in place for now (Congress.gov).

Colorado lawmakers have also discussed the idea, but the state would need federal approval before making any permanent changes. Until then, we’ll keep adjusting our clocks twice a year, just like we always have.

Final Thoughts

As much as I grumble about losing an hour of sleep, I have to admit—there’s something nice about stepping outside after dinner and still seeing the sun. The longer evenings give Northern Colorado more time to enjoy what makes this place so special, whether it’s hiking, biking, or just unwinding on the porch.

What do you think? Should we keep daylight saving time or get rid of it for good? Let me know in the comments at northfortynews.com.

