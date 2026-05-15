Windsor Honors Artist Maryanna Yauk

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local retrospective showcases nearly eight decades of creativity and community art

The Town of Windsor Museums is inviting Northern Colorado residents to celebrate the life and work of longtime Windsor artist Maryanna Yauk through a new retrospective exhibition opening later this month.

Community Message

The “Retrospective Art Exhibition” will feature artwork by Yauk from 1946 to 2025, showcasing nearly 79 years of artistic expression and craftsmanship. The exhibit includes acrylic and watercolor paintings, ceramic figurines, holiday-themed artwork, creations made from recycled materials, and a hand-stitched queen-size Bicentennial quilt.

The opening reception is scheduled for Friday, May 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Art and Heritage Center, located at 116 Fifth St. Admission is free and open to the public.

The exhibition will run from May 22 through June 28 at the Art and Heritage Center, with additional artwork displayed at the Windsor Community Recreation Center. Gallery hours are Fridays from noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

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Community members interested in local history, art, and Windsor’s cultural legacy will have the opportunity to experience the work of an artist whose creativity spanned generations and mediums.

More information about Windsor Museums and cultural programming is available through Town of Windsor Museums.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Town of Windsor Museums.