More Than Just Headlines

There’s a certain shift that happens across Northern Colorado in mid-May.

You can feel it in the longer evenings, the reopening farmers’ markets, the crowded trailheads, and the steady return of people gathering outside again after another long winter season. Parks fill up. Patios stay busy later into the evening. Gardens suddenly seem greener almost overnight.

Community Message

This week’s edition reflects a lot of that energy.

You’ll read about the Healing Warriors 5K in Fort Collins — an event centered around care, healing, and community support for veterans and families across Northern Colorado. There’s something meaningful about seeing people quietly show up for one another in ways that remind us community still matters here.

That same sense of connection shows up throughout this edition in different ways.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

You’ll find stories about spring planting season, local markets, downtown gatherings, canyon concerts, and families coming together around community traditions. Whether it’s gardening, Lemonade Day in Berthoud, the Foodie Walk in Fort Collins, or live music returning to the Mishawaka, these stories all point toward the same thing — local life still matters.

That’s one of the things local journalism still does best.

National headlines often focus on noise and division, but life in Northern Colorado usually happens differently. It happens in parks, schools, local businesses, downtown events, farmers’ markets, and neighborhoods where people continue building community together.

Not every story needs to be dramatic to matter.

Sometimes the most important stories are simply reminders that communities are still gathering, still helping one another, and still creating places people care about.

At the same time, this edition reflects the realities of living in Colorado during spring and summer. Wildfire conditions are already returning across parts of the region, and stories like the Sedona Hills Fire near Carter Lake remind us how quickly conditions can change here.

That balance has always been part of local journalism.

Some weeks are lighter. Some are heavier. Most are a mix of both.

But the goal remains the same: helping Northern Colorado stay connected to itself.

This edition includes stories from Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland, Windsor, Berthoud, Bellvue, and communities across the region because Northern Colorado has never been just one place. It’s a connected network of communities, each with its own personality and story worth telling.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting independent local journalism rooted here in Northern Colorado.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link — the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

The best way to keep this all going – Subscribe to our Daily Update, and read our e-edition. It’s simple!

Bookmark the link to our edition. I put every edition there as soon as it comes out –

northfortynews.com/this-week.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News