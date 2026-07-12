Windsor Hosts Free World Cup Finals Watch Party July 19

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community invited to gather at Boardwalk Park for a free public viewing of soccer’s biggest championship match.

WINDSOR, Colo. — Soccer fans will have the chance to experience the excitement of the World Cup Finals together as Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture hosts a free community watch party on Sunday, July 19.

Community Message

The event begins at noon at the Farmers Market Pavilion in Boardwalk Park, 100 N. Fifth St., and is presented in partnership with the Colorado Soccer Association, Windsor Athletic Football Club, and NOCO Sports. No registration is required.

“Soccer has a way of bringing people together and creating a sense of community,” said Bobby Warner, recreation manager for Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture. “This event will give residents, families, and visitors a place to gather, cheer on the teams, and share in the excitement of the World Cup. It’s an opportunity to celebrate one of the world’s biggest sporting events right here in Windsor.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. The event is free and open to all ages.

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Parking information is available at https://windsorco.gov/DowntownParking. In the event of severe weather, organizers will provide updates via text by texting WINDSOREVENT to 888777.

The Colorado Soccer Association oversees youth and adult soccer, referees, and major soccer leagues throughout the state, making it one of the nation’s most comprehensive state soccer organizations.

More information about Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture is available at https://recreationliveshere.com.

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Source: Town of Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture.