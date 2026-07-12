Front Range Firefighters Help Battle Growing Willow Fire

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local crews from Front Range Fire Rescue and Loveland Fire Rescue Authority assist with containment efforts near Leadville.

Firefighters from Front Range Fire Rescue and the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority continue supporting efforts to contain the Willow Fire burning near Leadville, where hundreds of personnel are working to protect communities and natural resources.

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The local crews are assigned to Division Romeo, where they have been preparing and reinforcing containment lines, installing complex hose and sprinkler systems, and assisting with strategic burn operations. Burn operations are carefully planned tactics that use controlled fire to remove vegetation and strengthen fire lines before the main wildfire reaches them.

Willow Creek Fire (Photo courtesy Front Range Fire Rescue)

As of 4 p.m., according to the wildfire tracking service Watch Duty, the Willow Fire had burned 5,364 acres and was 25% contained. A total of 737 personnel were assigned to the incident.

With Northern Colorado experiencing hot temperatures and dry conditions, Front Range Fire Rescue is reminding residents to remain vigilant and avoid activities that could spark a wildfire.

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Residents can monitor current wildfire information and restrictions through local emergency management agencies and the Watch Duty app.

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Source: Front Range Fire Rescue.