Benjamin Tod Brings Bluegrass Storytelling to Cheyenne

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The acclaimed singer-songwriter and The Inline Six headline an evening of heartfelt Americana at The Lincoln on July 14.

Bluegrass and Americana fans from Northern Colorado have an opportunity to catch one of the genre’s most compelling voices when Benjamin Tod and The Inline Six perform Tuesday, July 14, at The Lincoln in downtown Cheyenne.

Community Message

Known for deeply personal songwriting and authentic storytelling, Tod has built a devoted following through songs such as Using Again and September Doves. Backed by The Inline Six, he blends bluegrass, country, and folk influences into an emotionally resonant concert experience.

The evening begins at 7 p.m. with opening performer Leon Majcen, whose latest album, Making a Livin’ (Not a Killin’), has earned praise for its modern take on traditional Americana. The concert offers music lovers a chance to enjoy two acclaimed acts just a short drive north of Fort Collins.

Event Details

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What: Benjamin Tod and The Inline Six Tour (with Leon Majcen)

When: Tuesday, July 14, 2026 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave., Cheyenne, WY

Cost: $52–$73

More Information: Tickets available through The Lincoln’s ticketing platform.

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