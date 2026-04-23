Fire Danger Intensifies Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Red Flag Warning, Recent Fires, And Power Shutoffs Signal Elevated Risk Statewide

A fast-moving wildfire near the Larimer-Weld County line on Tuesday afternoon is underscoring just how dangerous fire conditions have become across Northern Colorado.

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The County Road 64 Fire, reported around 3 p.m., quickly grew to approximately 70 acres and triggered a mandatory evacuation affecting hundreds of residents. Fire crews from multiple agencies worked rapidly to contain the blaze within about an hour, using heavy equipment to cut fire lines and protect nearby structures.

County Road 64 Fire (Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

“Stopping a wildfire requires a quick response and seamless teamwork,” the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a recap of the incident, noting that multiple local, state, and federal partners worked together to contain the fire.

Those conditions are now widespread. A Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect across the region, with winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour and humidity dropping to near 10 percent. A Fire Weather Watch is already in place for Friday, signaling continued risk.

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Across Northern Colorado, fire activity is becoming part of daily operations. Berthoud Fire Protection District crews recently responded to multiple grass fires, including a 3.7-acre wildfire that required an extended response.

Firefighters there emphasize that preparation before fire season is critical. “What you do before smoke is in the air really matters,” the department shared, pointing to homeowner efforts like clearing dry vegetation and maintaining defensible space as key factors in stopping fire spread.

Recent calls handled by the Poudre Fire Authority reinforce how frequently and unpredictably these fires occur.

Crews responded to a grass fire near Settlers Road and 54G, quickly locating flames in a ditch and grassy area and extinguishing the fire before it could spread. Crews remained on scene until utility crews arrived, highlighting how even small fires can involve multiple risks.

In a separate incident, firefighters extinguished a backyard fire that had already spread to a fence, trees, and a small shed. Flames reached 4 to 6 feet tall and produced heavy smoke as the fire burned near homes. The shed was destroyed, and a utility pole and surrounding vegetation were impacted, but crews were able to stop the forward spread and protect neighboring structures.

Fire officials with Poudre Fire Authority say these conditions leave little margin for error. “It doesn’t take much for a fire to get out of control when winds are strong, and fuels are dry,” crews emphasized, noting that many spring fires start from small, preventable sparks.

They also stress the importance of immediate awareness during Red Flag conditions. “If a fire starts, it can move faster than you expect—having a plan and being ready to act quickly makes a difference,” PFA officials said.

In Boulder County, firefighters quickly contained another roadside grass fire that had spread into nearby trees—another example of how easily fires are starting under current conditions.

Statewide, the pattern is even more concerning.

In Grand County, a wildfire near Highway 40, sparked by a power line, prompted a pre-evacuation order before it was contained to approximately 4 acres. In Pueblo County, the Target Fire burned about 8 acres along the river bottom of Fountain Creek, prompting a multi-agency response and continued overnight monitoring.

Further south, a pre-evacuation notice was issued for the Hammer Fire in El Paso County, where aerial firefighting resources were deployed. In Kit Carson County, evacuations were ordered for a separate fire near Flagler, with both ground and air support requested.

On the Eastern Plains, a large fire near Eckley in Yuma County was brought under control, but officials warned residents to remain alert for flare-ups. In Crowley County, crews battling the Bob Creek Fire encountered very active fire behavior, requiring multiple water drops from aircraft to stop forward progress.

Larger incidents are also already burning this season. The Schwachheim Fire near Trinidad has reached more than 1,500 acres and has been burning since April 12. While nearing full containment, crews continue to monitor hot spots as winds and dry conditions persist.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control has deployed resources statewide, including aircraft and multi-agency teams, reflecting the breadth of current fire activity.

The impact is extending beyond fire lines. Xcel Energy implemented a Public Safety Power Shutoff affecting about 7,100 customers in southern Colorado this week, citing wildfire risk from high winds. The precaution is designed to prevent power lines from sparking new fires—an increasingly common cause during extreme conditions.

Fire officials say the combination of dry grasses, strong winds, and low humidity means even small sparks—from equipment, vehicles, or infrastructure—can quickly turn into dangerous wildfires.

But there are proven ways to reduce risk.

Local firefighters emphasize the importance of preparing homes before fire season intensifies. Maintaining a defensible space, especially within the first five feet around a structure, can significantly reduce the chance of ignition.

“You have the power to protect the part of the community that means the most to you and your family,” Berthoud Fire officials said, encouraging residents to eliminate vulnerabilities in the home ignition zone.

Removing dry vegetation, replacing flammable mulch, trimming trees, and keeping grass short are all simple steps that can make a difference. Officials also urge residents to stay informed through emergency alert systems and be ready to act quickly if conditions change.

Recent fires across Colorado—from Northern Colorado to the plains and southern counties—are a clear signal: fire season is already underway. With Red Flag conditions continuing, awareness and small decisions made today could prevent the next fire from starting.

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Attribution: Information provided by the National Weather Service, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Berthoud Fire Protection District, Poudre Fire Authority, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and multiple county emergency agencies across Colorado.