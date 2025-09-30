Fort Collins Police Dismiss Hundreds of Radar Citations After Printing Error

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City Attorney’s Office Cancels Affected Tickets, Refunds Available for Those Already Paid

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Nearly 500 speeding tickets issued earlier this month are being dismissed after a printing error left many residents confused about the validity of the notices.

Between September 4 and September 17, 2025, 477 radar citations generated by a stationary speed camera on the 800 block of West Prospect Road were mailed to drivers without critical information, including the vehicle owner’s name, vehicle details, or the specific violation. The error was traced to Verra Mobility, the vendor responsible for the city’s radar equipment and citation processing.

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said once the issue was discovered, corrected copies of the tickets were sent. But to ease community concerns and avoid confusion, the City Attorney’s Office has dismissed all citations affected by the error.

“We know how frustrating it can be to receive something official in the mail that seems incomplete or even like a scam,” FCPS said in a statement.

What Residents Need to Know

If you received a citation between September 4–17 missing required information, your case is dismissed.

This dismissal applies to both the incomplete citation and the corrected version that followed.

If you have already paid one of these citations, you can request a refund by contacting Fort Collins Municipal Court at [email protected] .

. For questions regarding citation status, please get in touch with the Fort Collins Municipal Court.

For general program questions, reach FCPS Camera Radar Coordinator Stephan Sparacio at 970-416-2236.

This action ensures affected drivers will not be penalized due to a vendor printing error and helps maintain trust in local traffic enforcement programs.

For additional information, visit fcgov.com.