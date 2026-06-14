Kovatch Earns All-American Honor at NCAA Championships

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CSU senior finishes fifth nationally in final collegiate discus competition

Colorado State senior Klaire Kovatch capped her collegiate track and field career with a fifth-place finish in the discus at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

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Kovatch earned first-team All-American honors after recording a throw of 187 feet on her final attempt of the competition. The mark moved her up two spots in the standings and secured one of the top finishes of her career on the national stage.

The result was a redemption moment for Kovatch, who did not record a mark during her previous appearance at the NCAA Championships. This year, she advanced to the finals and delivered her best throw when it mattered most.

Kovatch concludes her CSU career as one of the most accomplished throwers in program history. During the 2026 season, she captured another Mountain West discus title and posted a personal-best throw of 195 feet, 1 inch. Her NCAA finish also places her among a select group of Rams athletes to earn first-team All-American recognition in the event.

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Florida’s Alida Van Daalen won the national championship with a meet-record throw of 216 feet, 6 inches.

The NCAA Championships mark the end of a standout collegiate career for Kovatch, who leaves Colorado State as one of the top discus competitors in school history.

For complete results and championship coverage, visit https://csurams.com/news/2026/6/13/track-field-kovatch-dispatches-ghosts-in-all-american-finish.

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Source: Colorado State Athletics