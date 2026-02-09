Winter Bike to Work Day Returns to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Citywide morning and afternoon stations celebrate active transportation

The City of Fort Collins is inviting the community to celebrate Winter Bike to Work Day on Friday, February 13, with coffee, breakfast, and winter biking fun offered across town.

Now in its 19th year, Winter Bike to Work Day encourages residents to commute by bike, foot, or other active modes of transportation during the winter months. Breakfast stations will be open from 7:00 to 9:30 a.m. at multiple locations throughout Fort Collins, including a Colorado State University-hosted station on the south side of the Oval near the Administration Building. Riders can expect warm drinks, tasty treats, and fun giveaways.

For those heading home later in the day, afternoon stations will also be available from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., making it easy to participate during either commute. A full map of station locations will be posted ahead of the event at fortcollins.gov/BTWD.

Winter Bike to Work Day has become a long-standing Fort Collins tradition, drawing an average of 2,000 participants each year. Collectively, riders help reduce vehicle miles traveled and avoid an estimated 6.7 metric tons of carbon pollution annually—roughly equivalent to the yearly electricity use of one to two single-family homes.

