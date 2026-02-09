Windsor Opens Community Garden Plots for 2026 Season

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Homestead Community Garden invites residents to grow food, connect with neighbors, and learn together

Windsor residents interested in growing their own food and connecting with the community can now apply for a plot at the Homestead Community Garden, which is opening for its inaugural season in 2026.

Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture is accepting applications for garden plots at the Homestead Community Garden, located at the Historic Halfway Homestead at 335 McNeil Drive. The program is open to gardeners of all experience levels and offers an opportunity to grow vegetables, flowers, and small fruits while building local connections.

Online registration opens Friday, February 6, and runs through Friday, March 27. Plots will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

The garden provides access to water, drip and micro-spray irrigation, soil, basic tools, and seasonal workshops designed to support both new and experienced gardeners. Participants are responsible for bringing their own seeds, plants, and plant supports.

Two plot options are available: raised beds starting at $36 per season and in-ground beds starting at $96 per season, making the program accessible for a range of gardening needs and budgets.

Community gardening programs like this one support local food awareness, outdoor activity, and neighborhood connection—key priorities for many Northern Colorado communities.

For full details and to register, visit bit.ly/4qhEwxF.

