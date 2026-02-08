Rare Evening Bat Documented in Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Discovery marks first known record in the region and highlights the role of local wildlife rehabilitation in conservation research.

Northern Colorado wildlife experts have confirmed the first known occurrence of an evening bat in the northern part of the state, marking just the fourth recorded individual of this species ever documented in Colorado.

The bat was admitted to the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center in Fort Collins earlier this year and was initially believed to be a more common species found along the Front Range. During a routine evaluation, staff noticed subtle physical traits that did not fully match known Colorado bat species, prompting further review.

To confirm the identification, the wildlife center partnered with bat biologists from Colorado State University and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Through this collaboration, the animal was positively identified as an evening bat, a species typically found in the southeastern and central United States and rarely observed in Colorado.

“This discovery underscores how wildlife rehabilitation centers often serve as an early warning system for changes in species presence,” said Michela Dunbar, licensed wildlife rehabilitator and executive director of Northern Colorado Wildlife Center. “Careful intake and evaluation can contribute valuable information to the broader scientific community.”

Nycticeius humeralis in northern Colorado—only the fourth individual of this species ever recorded in the state (Photo courtesy Northern Colorado Wildlife Center)

With only three prior records statewide, the presence of an evening bat in Northern Colorado raises questions about shifting species ranges, habitat changes, and broader environmental factors influencing wildlife movement. Researchers note that natural dispersal, changing conditions, or long-term ecological trends may all play a role.

The bat remains in care and will be released back into the wild once rehabilitation is complete. Documentation from the case has been shared with partner researchers to support ongoing monitoring and study.

Northern Colorado Wildlife Center treats thousands of injured, orphaned, and ill wild animals each year, working closely with veterinarians, researchers, and community members. The organization emphasizes the importance of the public bringing wildlife to licensed rehabilitators rather than attempting to intervene on their own.

More information about the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center and its work is available at https://www.nocowildlife.org.

Attribution: Northern Colorado Wildlife Center