Northern Colorado News Audio Update: March 22, 2022

Here’s the audio update:

Here’s the script:

I’m Blaine Howerton with your March 22nd North Forty News update…

—-

Berthoud’s Farmer’s Market has announced they will be starting in June at Fickel Park on Saturday mornings.

The market welcomes sellers with locally grown vegetables, home-baked goods, preserves, artists, and service providers.

—-

Meet the “Avengers” of the Lyric in Fort Collins… North Forty News’ Jonson Kuhn has a profile about the people Working Hard at the Lyric in Fort Collins. His interview with Aaron Varnell, Maya Ortega, and Chris Stevens is all about the great things happening at the Lyric these days.

—-

Happening in Wellington – we have a list of upcoming events in Wellington… A Local Trustee Candidate Forum and a beer and Cheese pairing at Sparge Brewing on March 24, the Bike Rodeo is on March 26, Wellington Fun Run POINT 5 K is on April 2.

—-

More is on the North Forty News website at northfortynews.com. We publish new stories every day. Or, North Forty News can be delivered to your home, in print, for less than a dollar a week. Subscribe at northfortynews.com/subscribe with promo code twenty for twenty-one.

—-