Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 25, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here.

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your April 25th North Forty News update…

On April 19, the Town of Wellington Board of Trustees held a Special Meeting for the newly elected Board of Trustees and Mayor to take their Oath of Office.

Calar Chaussee is now officially the Mayor of Wellington. We have a Q&A with the mayor on our website.

And, news at CSU. Colorado State University and Partners have Provided 39 Laramie Foothills Bison to 3 Native Nations.

On March 23, Colorado State University, the City of Fort Collins, and Larimer County shipped the to three Native American tribes in Oklahoma and Kansas.

The first herd of 10 genetically valuable and disease-free bison grew to about 120 last year at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area and Red Mountain Open Space.

Assistant Professor Jennifer Barfield leads the team, and says they gave the animals away because of donations.

For more information or to donate go to their website at advancing.colostate.edu/bison.

In our New SCENE Weekly Events section – Sparta Sports & Entertainment returns on April 30, to the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch with a unique mega-event, Army VS Marines 13.

Boxing, Kickboxing, and MMA, all in one night!

Tickets went on sale Friday, February 25, and will be available for purchase at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, or in person, at the OCR Box Office at the Budweiser Events Center.

