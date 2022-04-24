Introducing Wellington’s New Mayor

Annie Lindgren | North Forty News

On April 19, 2022, the Town of Wellington Board of Trustees held a Special Meeting for the newly elected Board of Trustees and Mayor to take their Oath of Office. Calar Chaussee is now officially the Mayor of Wellington. Below is a Question-Answer introduction to Mayor Chaussee.

Tell us about yourself!

I’ve been in Wellington for 25 years; I grew up here. I work at Scott’s Fort Collins Automotive. In my free time, I love working on classic cars, welding, riding my Harley, camping, and fishing. I love the outdoors and helping others.

Why did you decide to run for Mayor?

I decided to run for Mayor because I love this town and want to see it do well. I wasn’t satisfied with those that were running, and it’s always better to do something than to complain about it.

Key issues you are passionate about regarding the community you serve?

I’m passionate about people, and I love serving others which comes from my background in church ministry and being a follower of Jesus. I would love to bring our community forward in business development and amenities for families. I want a safe, affordable town where families not only want to raise their children in but can brag about it a little too.

How do you envision collaborating with other communities in Northern Colorado?

I see Wellington working with Larimer County to help set the groundwork for future growth. I see us working with similar communities on the water issues they may already be facing or may face in the future. We were the first to go through this process, and helping others avoid it or address it in their community is important.

How do you see your community addressing growth issues over the next 5 years?

Addressing growth issues is going to be complicated. We will have to listen to our citizens and take into account what they are saying. I believe that we need to be wise with our growth and plan it out well. Bringing in businesses will be important to help relieve some of the costs that are on the citizens through tax revenue. As well as help fund things like Rec centers and parks moving forward.

New Trustees Brian Mason, Shirrelle Tietz, and David Wiegand were also sworn in on August 19. In addition, Trustee Ashley Macdonald was voted as Mayor Pro Tem.

Folks are invited to share their thoughts with the new Board of Trustees on Wednesday, April 27 at 6 pm during the Strategic Plan Town Hall. The next regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting is on April 26, 2022, at 6:30 pm at the Leeper Center. Trustee meetings are on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.