Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 15, 2022

Here is your June 15th update.

Here is your June 15th update.

‘The Lawn’ at Foothills Mall is Set to Open Father’s Day Weekend.

Within the past year, there has been transformation of the 32,000 sq ft space on the South side of the mall into a pop-up park aptly referred to as ‘The Lawn.’

beginning this summer, The Lawn will host live music and entertainment, live theatre, movies, and more! The addition of two pop-up shops will also be available to support local businesses.

This is only the beginning for The Lawn, as enhancements with local art installations, a beer garden, a new stage, and a video screen are coming in summer 2022.

Students have Awarded More Than $150,000 to Local Nonprofits in 10th Year of the Give Next Youth Grantmaking Program.

Give Next is a school-based program that uses grantmaking as a tool to shift power to youth, build understanding of complex social issues and connect youth to each other and their community.

Since 2012, students have awarded over three-quarters of a million dollars to more than 100 nonprofits in the community through Give Next.

Visit givenextnoco.org for more information about the program.

And in our New SCENE weekly arts & Entertainment section, Ronda Stone’s Become a Leaf on a River opened on Friday, June 10 at the Loveland Museum.

Known for her innovative approach to portraiture, the artwork in this exhibition is a bold foray into abstracted photographic images combined with text, which complicates and enhances the visual experience.

For more information visit thelovelandmuseum.org.

