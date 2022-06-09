Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 9, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your June 9th update.

The Human Bean Northern Colorado Recently held their Grand Opening of a New Wellington Location.

The new building at 8121 6th Street in Wellington, is open seven days a week.

The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck.

In our weekly North Forty Gardener column, we have 10 Perennials in Bloom in June.

While you’re tending to your garden and planting your veggies do you notice there isn’t much blooming right now?

Well, hopefully, Alex Tisthammer from Fort Collins Nursery will help you with his list ranging from Salvia, Allium, Penstemon and much more.

That’s on our website, and in this week’s print edition going out to newsstands and subscribers now.

And, our Photo of the Week — It’s from Rawlin Davidson of an owl staring down a squirrel in Fort Collins.

He captured this shot early in the morning as the sun was coming up.

Submit your photo of the week by emailing it to yourphotos@northfortynews.com. If we select your photo, Sanderosa Art Gallery in LaPorte will give you a $25 gift certificate.

